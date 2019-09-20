Declared: Direct link to check Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Sep 20: The Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The Talathi result was declared by the Revenue and forest Department of Maharashtra.

The department had conducted the exams on July 21, 2019. The result is available on mahapariksha.gov.in.

How to check Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019:

Go to mahapariksha.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout