Declared: Direct link to check Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019
Mumbai
Mumbai, Sep 20: The Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.
The Talathi result was declared by the Revenue and forest Department of Maharashtra.
The department had conducted the exams on July 21, 2019. The result is available on mahapariksha.gov.in.
How to check Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019:
- Go to mahapariksha.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout