    Clerk jobs: Bombay High Court recruitment notification for over 100 Clerk/peon Vacancies out

    Mumbai, Aug 09: Bombay High Court job openings have been announced and 64 Clerk Vacancies and 40 peon openings have been announced under Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019. The official Bombay High Court clerk jobs notification download link is given below.

    Last date to apply for Bombay High Court clerk/peon vacancies is August 17, 2019, and those who wish to apply for these clerk job openings can apply online, in the prescribed format, through the Bombay High Court website bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

    Bombay High Court Clerk post salary, Bombay High Court recruitment 2019 process:

    Aspirants who wish to apply for these BHC clerk posts must possess a Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. Preference will be given to Law Graduates.Candidate must possess Certificate about proficiency in operation of word processors. Bombay High Court post salary would be, as per the official notification, in the pay scale of S-6- Rs. 19900 - 63200/-/- plus allowances as per the Rules.Shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo screening/written test of objective type with multiple choice questions, for 90 total marks. The duration of the screening test will be one hour.

    Bombay High Court Clerk vacancies notification download: Click Here

    Bombay High Court peon jobs notification download: Click Here

    How to apply online for Bombay High Court Clerk/peon jobs:

    • Visit https://bombayhighcourt.nic.in/
    • Click on Recruitment link on the right.
    • You will arrive at this page
    • Here, there is a section called "Recruitment for the post of Clerk and Peon in the Bombay High Court".
    • Under this, separate notification cor clerk jobs and well as peon jobs can be down loaded.
    • Click on apply online.
    • Fill up the online application, upload scanned passport size photograph and signature.
    • Application fees of Rs.100/- should be paid online, by challan or at Maha e-Seva Kendra (CSC) only.
    • Submit the form.

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 9:45 [IST]
