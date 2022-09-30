EMIs to go up as RBI raises interest rate

CEED, UCEED Registration begins today, Check steps to apply

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 30: UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has begun the registration process for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) today.

Interested candidates will have to apply for CEED and UCEED exams separately. The last date to apply for CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration is 21 October.

However, candidates who miss the deadline can register for CEED, UCEED till 29 October but they have to pay a late fee. No one will not be allowed to apply for the exam after 29 October.

UCEED: Selected candidates can apply for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

CEED, UCEED 2023 application fee

CEED 2023 application fee for candidates from the general category is Rs 3,600, while those belonging to the SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female category have to pay Rs 1,800.

Candidates from SAARC countries will have to pay USD 350/-

For candidates from Non-SAARC countries, it is USD 450/-

Steps to fill UCEED application form 2023

Go to the UCEED online registration portal -- uceed.iitb.ac.in

Fill in the registration form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and download the UCEED registration form 2023.

Steps To Fill CEED Registration Form 2023

Go to the CEED online registration portal -- ceed.iitb.ac.in

Fill in the CEED 2023 registration form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and download the CEED 2023 application form.

Take a printout for future reference.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 17:49 [IST]