Caught on camera: 3 men beat up doctor and his son for delaying in opening door

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 11: A doctor and his son were reportedly assaulted by three men related to a patient in Baramati in Pune district in Maharashtra. They were beaten up for delaying in opening the door.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the clip of the assault has now gone viral.

As per the complaint, three men knocked the door of Yuvraj Gaikwad when he was having a dinner. As there was a delay in opening the door, they broke the glass of the window.

After the door was opened, Anand alias Anil Jagtap, Vishwajeet Jagtap, Ashok Jagtap, and Bhushan Jagtap entered the house and had a heated verbal exchange before assaulting him. The incident occurred on September 6, , according to a report on NDTV.

In the clip, one of the three is seen barging into the the house and assaulting the two people. Two women witness the incident out of which one is seen taking a photo.

The report claims that Malegaon Police has filed a case against four people over the incident and the investigation is underway.

Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 15:58 [IST]