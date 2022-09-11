YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Caught on camera: 3 men beat up doctor and his son for delaying in opening door

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 11: A doctor and his son were reportedly assaulted by three men related to a patient in Baramati in Pune district in Maharashtra. They were beaten up for delaying in opening the door.

    The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the clip of the assault has now gone viral.

    Caught on camera: 3 men beat up doctor and his son for delaying in opening door

    As per the complaint, three men knocked the door of Yuvraj Gaikwad when he was having a dinner. As there was a delay in opening the door, they broke the glass of the window.

    After the door was opened, Anand alias Anil Jagtap, Vishwajeet Jagtap, Ashok Jagtap, and Bhushan Jagtap entered the house and had a heated verbal exchange before assaulting him. The incident occurred on September 6, , according to a report on NDTV.

    A Dalit boy tied to tree, beaten up by priest [Viral Video]A Dalit boy tied to tree, beaten up by priest [Viral Video]

    In the clip, one of the three is seen barging into the the house and assaulting the two people. Two women witness the incident out of which one is seen taking a photo.

    The report claims that Malegaon Police has filed a case against four people over the incident and the investigation is underway.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X