BEST to introduce 1,000 e-bikes in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 30: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is mulling and rolling out a thousand e-bikes throughout the city.

The e-bike facility launched was launched as a pilot project. Currently, 60 e-bikes are in service in Andheri. Now, the best is planning to extend to all major depots and stations across the city.

The base fare of an e-bike will be Rs 20, after which the users will need to pay Rs 3 per km.

A fare structure will also be available according to time consumption.

Users will need to pay Rs 1.5 per minute for the first 40 minutes and then Rs 2 per minute.

Among the key benefits for passengers would be seamless and instant connectivity to and from major bus stops, commercial areas, residential areas, etc., at affordable fares.

Once fully operational, the e-bike service will be integrated with the BEST Chalo App and BEST bus pass. Super Saver plan users will also be able to use e-bikes. Keeping in mind the safety of users, the speed of the e-bikes would be capped at 25 kmph .

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 17:23 [IST]