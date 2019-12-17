  • search
    Mumbai, Dec 17: The Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    Applications have been invited for the post of Specialist Officers. There are a total 50 posts that are vacant and would be filled up through this recruitment process. The application process would begin today and the last date to apply would be December 30, 2019.

    Bank jobs: Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2019, apply for 50 posts

    The candidates would be selected on the basis of the applications received and those shortlisted would be called for an interview. The written exam date would be announced by the bank later on.

    Those candidates interested should not be more than 35 years of age. Reserved category candidates would get a relaxation. B. Tech/B.E in Computer Science/Electronics /Electronics and Communications would be required to apply. Interested candidates could apply on http://www.bankofmaharashtra.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 7:31 [IST]
