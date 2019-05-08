55-year-old arrested for raping, blackmailing 22-year-old model in Mumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai, May 08: A 55-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 22-year-old model. The police arrested the doctor and said that he came in contact with the model while she was working for a popular daily soap.

It is learnt that the woman and the doctor met at the end of 2017 through a mutual friend, after which they became friends.

During the investigation, police found that some amount of money was transferred to the model's account by the doctor. The woman accused that on one occasion the doctor took some private pictures of her and started blackmailing her.

The accused threatened the model of making her pictures public if she thought of approaching the police. A complaint was registered last week following which the doctor was arrested on Sunday from Chembur.

A senior police official spoke to news agency ANI and said that the man has been taken into custody. "They had come into contact while she was working in a serial. We've filed FIR under multiple IPC sections. He has been sent to police custody till 10 May. Investigation on," police said.

