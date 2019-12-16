  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    48-year-old woman kills daughter-in-law, surrenders before police

    By
    |

    Palghar, Dec 16: A 48-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughter-in-law by smashing her head with a flower pot while she was asleep at their residence at Vasai in the district early on Sunday, an official said.

    The accused, Anandi Mane, a resident of Manickpur in Vasai, later surrendered before the police and was subsequently arrested, the official said. The accused was later admitted to a hospital after it came to light that she had consumed 75 sleeping pills before coming to the police station, he added.

    48-year-old woman kills daughter-in-law, surrenders before police
    Representational Image

    According to police, Mane felt that she was being ignored in the house and held her daughter-in-law, Ariya Mane (32), responsible for taking her son and grandchildren away from her. "The victim's husband worked in the US. His family members, including the accused, who visited him in the US, had returned to Vasai along with him around a fortnight back," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

    15-year-old girl strangled to death in Pune; lookout for victim's stepfather on

    Senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station said, "The two women would frequently quarrel over domestic issues.

    Sunday, when Ariya's husband stepped out for a morning walk, the accused took a flowerpot and smashed Ariya's head when she was asleep. The victim died on the spot." "After committing the crime, the accused walked into Manickpur police station and informed the staff that she had killed her daughter-in-law. A police team then rushed to her house and found the victim dead. Her body was sent for post-mortem," he added. According to police, Ariya's husband was set to return to the US for work soon.

    48 year old woman raped by son-in-law in Telangana

    The family is educated and the victim had done nursing and MBA, police said to Katkar, after the arrest, the accused told the police that she was feeling uneasy as she had consumed 75 sleeping pills. "She was immediately taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to J J Hospital in Mumbai," he said. The body of the deceased was handed over to her family after the post-mortem, police said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    woman killed crime news police mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue