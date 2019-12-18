26-year-old man grows cannabis at home using hydroponics, arrested

Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 18: A 26-year-old man and an accomplice were arrested for growing cannabis at the former's residence in Chembur in Mumbai after ordering seeds from abroad using the Darknet and paying through bitcoins, police said on Tuesday.

Mahul-resident Nikhil Sharma was arrested with one kilogram of cannabis and 54 grams of mephedrone on Saturday by Unit III of the Crime Branch after which they raided his home where the cultivation was discovered, an official said. "He was using hydroponic system to grow cannabis in his home. He used the Darknet to order seeds from abroad and paid by bitcoins, which are illegal in India," the official said.

Hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil by using mineral nutrient solutions in water solvent instead. "Sharma named Frenix Rajaiyya (26) as his accomplice in procuring the cannabis seeds from the dark web after which he too was arrested. They were remanded in police custody till Friday," he informed.