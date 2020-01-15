  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15-year-old Mumbai girl dies after bathroom geyser emits carbon monoxide

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 15: A 15-year-old girl died in a freak mishap in Mumbai's Borivali area of carbon monoxide poisoning after oxygen levels in her bathroom dropped due to emission from a geyser, a doctor said on Tuesday.

    Dhruvi Gohil was having a bath on January 5 morning in her Borivali West flat when the incident happened, an official said.

    15-year-old Mumbai girl dies after bathroom geyser emits carbon monoxide
    Representational Image

    "Her parents noticed she was taking a lot of time and started knocking on the bathroom door. When they did not get an answer, they broke the door and found Dhruvi lying unconscious, with the right side of her body scalded due to hot water," he said.

    18-year-old dies as gun accidentally shoots himself during TikTok shoot

    "She fell unconscious after breathing carbon monoxide emitted from a bathroom geyser. Scant oxygen supply in the bathroom affected her brain and caused convulsions," said Dr Vivek Chaurasia of Mangalmoorti Hospital in Gorai where the teen was being treated.

    She was on ventilator support and died on January 10, which also happened to be her birthday.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    girl death bathroom poison

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue