YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Karnataka govt announces dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Sep 13: Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh has issued an order directing educational institutions to declare Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district.

    Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath had requested the minister to announce Dasara holidays in accordance with the annual festival being conducted on a large scale in the city.

    Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh
    Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh

    Dasara elephants on special diet to gain weightDasara elephants on special diet to gain weight

    However, in Udupi district, holidays will be given according to the 2022-23 academic calendar of school education and literacy department. Dasara holidays are from October 3 to 16 in the district.

    Comments

    More mangalore News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka government dakshina kannada educational institutions

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X