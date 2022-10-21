'Appears to have lost its mental balance': Min Karandlaje on Opposition's demand to ban RSS

Constable sentenced to life for instigating minor to suicide after sexual abuse

Mangalore

pti-PTI

Mangaluru, Oct 21: The additional district and sessions (POCSO) court here has sentenced a constable attached to the district armed reserve (DAR) police to life imprisonment for instigating a minor girl to suicide after sexually abusing her.

The POCSO court judge Manjula Itty also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicted person, Praveen Salian (35) of Bajpe in the city.

The prosecution case was that Salian befriended the minor girl on Facebook in 2015 and was in touch with her through social media and phone and used to have obscene sex chats with her.

Later, he demanded Rs one lakh cash or gold from her threatening to reveal the chats, after which the panicked girl committed suicide at her home. She left a death note holding Salian responsible for her death, which turned out to be the crucial evidence in the case.

The case was investigated by Ullal police and a charge sheet was filed in the court. Special public prosecutor Sahana Devi appeared for the prosecution.