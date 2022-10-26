YouTube
  • search
Trending Rishi Sunak Solar Eclipse Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    10-year-old and younger sibling die of pneumonia-like symptoms within a day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Oct 26: Two children, siblings from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, died of fever within a gap of 24 hours at a private hospital here.

    A four-year-old boy, Mohammed Safwan died on Monday and his brother 10-year-old Mohammed Sinan died on Tuesday at the hospital due to organ failure after a bout of high fever which had symptoms of pneumonia, hospital sources said.

    10-year-old and younger sibling die of pneumonia-like symptoms within a day

    District family and health welfare officer Dr M Krishna Kumar said the boys had severe health-related complications due to a genetic immunity disorder.

    Raising anti-RSS slogans, three men attack Hindu youth with stones in ShivamoggaRaising anti-RSS slogans, three men attack Hindu youth with stones in Shivamogga

    The health department had conducted a preliminary investigation and details of the case have been collected, he said. The siblings were residents of Ladi in Padangadi village of Belthangady taluk.

    Comments

    More mangalore News  

    Read more about:

    siblings death fever pneumonia dakshina kannada

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X