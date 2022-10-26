10-year-old and younger sibling die of pneumonia-like symptoms within a day
Mangaluru, Oct 26: Two children, siblings from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, died of fever within a gap of 24 hours at a private hospital here.
A four-year-old boy, Mohammed Safwan died on Monday and his brother 10-year-old Mohammed Sinan died on Tuesday at the hospital due to organ failure after a bout of high fever which had symptoms of pneumonia, hospital sources said.
District family and health welfare officer Dr M Krishna Kumar said the boys had severe health-related complications due to a genetic immunity disorder.
Raising anti-RSS slogans, three men attack Hindu youth with stones in Shivamogga
The health department had conducted a preliminary investigation and details of the case have been collected, he said. The siblings were residents of Ladi in Padangadi village of Belthangady taluk.