Maha crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrive in Goa, check into hotel

India

oi-Prakash KL

Panaji, Jun 29: The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening checked into a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji after arriving in the coastal state from Guwahati where they were camping for the last eight days.

The MLAs arrived by a chartered flight at Dabolim airport at 9.45 pm, and left for the hotel, 30 km from the Airport. While media-persons were waiting at the departure point of the Airport, two buses ferrying the MLAs left through other exit which is usually used for cargo. The MLAs were taken to the hotel with a state police team escorting the two buses all along the way. There was also a strong police presence outside the hotel.

Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the hotel. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant visited the hotel around 10.45 pm. The political developments in Maharashtra, set off by Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, culminated on Wednesday evening with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigning ahead of a floor test in the Assembly.