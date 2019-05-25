  • search
    Uttar Pradesh: Punjab Police jawan dies on election duty in Hathras

    By PTI
    |

    Hathras (UP), May 25: A 45-year-old Punjab Police jawan deployed here during the counting of votes died after falling ill, police said on Saturday.

    Representational Image
    Gurmeet Singh from Muktsar in Punjab suddenly fell ill on duty on Friday and was taken to the district hospital, where he died in the night, police said.

    [Teacher on poll duty dies of heart attack in Chhattisgarh]

    The reason of his death would be known after a post-mortem, they said. He was deployed at a local polytechnic college during the counting of votes, police added.

    PTI

