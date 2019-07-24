  • search
    Uttar Pradesh: 9 arrested in BJP leader's murder case

    By PTI
    Ghaziabad 24 July: Nine persons have been arrested in the murder case of BJP leader BS Tomar, who was shot dead in Dasna in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district last week, police said on Wednesday.

    Five suspects in the case are still at large and police teams are raiding their possible hideouts, said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (Rural Area). Akeel and Adil have been arrested for providing a car to the killers, while Sultana, Rukhsana, Abdul Rahman, Abid, Samman, Shahrukh and Tahseem were arrested for hatching conspiracy, creating hindrance in police work and for giving shelter to those behind the murder, the officer said.

    Tomar, a doctor by profession and BJP's 'mandal' president of Dasna, was shot dead inside his clinic at Dhoodhiya Peepal area on Saturday night. Station House Officer of Masuri, Praveen Kumar Sharma, and Dasna police post in-charge, Sanjay Kumar Atree, have been suspended for dereliction of duty, officials said.

    BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, who is also the transport minister, met Tomar's family on Wednesday and handed over Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the state government and Rs 5 lakh from party fund.

