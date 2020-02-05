UPTET 2020 result date confirmed

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Feb 05: The UPTET 2020 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was held on January 8 in the OMR based format. The exam was first scheduled to be held on December 22, but was postponed due to an internet lockdown. The preliminary answer keys were released on January 14.

The UPTET result would be declared February 7 2020. The results once declared will be available on updeled.gov.in.