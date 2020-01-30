UPTET 2019 result, final answer key dates confirmed

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Jan 30: The UPTET 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was held on January 8 in the OMR based format. The exam was first scheduled to be held on December 22, but was postponed due to an internet lockdown. The preliminary answer keys were released on January 14.

It is now confirmed that the final answer keys would released on January 31. The UPTET result would be declared a week later, that is on February 7 2020. The results once declared will be available on updeled.gov.in.