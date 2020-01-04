UPPSC recruitment 2020 for engineers: 700 posts up for grabs, apply now

Lucknow, Jan 04: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released online application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer & Others. Interested candidates can apply on or before 27 January 2020.

The UPPSC will also hold the exam for 20 Assistant Engineer vacancies under Special Recruitment.

Education Qualification:

BE/B.Tech in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/Agriculture/Industrial/Chemical or Equivalent

Final year not Eligible ( as on last date )

Age Limit: 21 To 40 years on July 1, 2019

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-Rs. 39,100/- Grade Pay Rs. 5400

Application Fee: Candidates in unreserved and EWS categories will have to pay Rs. 225 while the application fee for SC, ST is Rs. 105.

The examination date will be notified through e-admit card. Candidates can check the syllabus for the UPPSC Engineering Services Exam in the official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/