UPPSC recruitment 2020 for engineers: 700 posts up for grabs, apply now

    Lucknow, Jan 04: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released online application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer & Others. Interested candidates can apply on or before 27 January 2020.

    The UPPSC will also hold the exam for 20 Assistant Engineer vacancies under Special Recruitment.

    Education Qualification:

    • BE/B.Tech in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/Agriculture/Industrial/Chemical or Equivalent
    • Final year not Eligible ( as on last date )

    Age Limit: 21 To 40 years on July 1, 2019

    Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-Rs. 39,100/- Grade Pay Rs. 5400

    Application Fee: Candidates in unreserved and EWS categories will have to pay Rs. 225 while the application fee for SC, ST is Rs. 105.

    The examination date will be notified through e-admit card. Candidates can check the syllabus for the UPPSC Engineering Services Exam in the official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
