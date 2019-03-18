UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher Results 2018 declared, how to check

Lucknow

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: The UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher Results 2018 have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The LT Grade Assistant Teacher written exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Service Commission on July 29 2018 across 39 centres in Allahabad. The exam was conducted to fill a total of 10,768 vacancies. A total of 7,63,317 candidates have enrolled for the recruitment service. The results are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to check UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher results 2018:

Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the results link

Fill in the required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout