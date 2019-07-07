  • search
    UPPRPB admit card 2019 for two recruitment exams released: Direct link to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Lucknow, July 07: The UPPRPB admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for typing test for recruitment on Computer Operator Grade A vacancies that were advertised in 2017.

    The admit card for the document verification process and PST for recruitment of Police Clerks (both male and female) advertised in 2016 have also been released. The admit card is available on http://uppbpb.gov.in.

    Direct link to download UP Police Computer Operator Typing Test Admit Card: https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/UPPRPB_3_TYPING_TEST/

    Direct Link to download UP Police Clerk Document Verification, PST Admit Card: https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/UPPRPB_2_SI_ASI/

    How to download UPPRPB Admit card 2019:

    • Go to http://uppbpb.gov.in
    • Click on download admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Sunday, July 7, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
