    UP: Two grievously hurt in gas cylinder explosion

    By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, Apr 24: A woman and her minor son suffered serious injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at Kandhla town of Shamli district on Wednesday, officials said.

    Representational Image
    The injured were identified as Sadiya, 30, and her five-year-old son Kunver, they said. SHO D K Tyagi said the cylinder exploded after a leakage in it.

    The injured are being treated at a local hospital, he said.

