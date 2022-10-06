UP: Two electrocuted to death at Durga Puja pandal
Lucknow, Oct 06: A 17-year-old boy and a man died due to electric shock after coming in contact with iron poles in a Duga Puja pandal in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Basaigaur village on Wednesday evening in which Somnath (35) and Rohit (17) died on the spot, they said, news agency PTI reported.
According to a villager, the wire from which power connection was supplied to the pandal was broken somewhere due to which electric current came in the poles. The pandal was wet due to rains in the afternoon, he said.
Due to the current, several others also received electric shocks.
The bodies of the two have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
The
Sub-Divisional
Magistrate
(SDM)
of
Ram
Sanehighat,
Ram
Asre
Verma
said
the
relief
amount
will
be
given
to
the
family
of
the
victims
by
the
district
administration
according
to
the
norms.
State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Sharma also reached the spot and met the villagers.