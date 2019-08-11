UP: Two arrested for killing retired Army captain in Amethi

  • search
    By PTI
    Amethi, Aug 11: Two persons were arrested in connection with the killing of a retired Army captain, who was beaten to death here last month, police said on Sunday.

    Circle officer Musafikhana Sukshma Prakash told reporters that acting on a tip off, they nabbed Rajesh Pasi and Shivbahadur on Saturday night.

    Representational Image
    "When police questioned them, they admitted that they along with two of their accomplishes had committed the crime," Prakash said.

    Sixty-four-year-old Amanullah was physically assaulted by unidentified assailants in Godiyan ka Purva village under Kamrauli Police Station limits on July 27. The retired Army personnel and his wife were in their house when the group attacked them with sticks, his son told the police.

    Amanullah's wife had told police that the accused were trying to steal from a shop adjoining their house. When her husband objected and warned them that he will inform the police, they entered the house and beat him up, ASP Dayaram had earlier said.

    She also said the attackers tried to strangle him, the ASP had said. The attackers hit Amanullah on the head due to which he died on the spot, his son said in his statement. He said no family member other than his parents were in the house when the incident took place.

    PTI

