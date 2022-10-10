YouTube
    UP: School manager charged for sending obscene photos to woman

    Lucknow, Oct 10: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the manager of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun for allegedly sending obscene photographs and messages to a woman, police said on Sunday.

    The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against Sudhanshu Gupta based on the complaint of the father of the woman who is a teacher in the same school, police said, according to news agency PTI.

    The woman's father alleged that the accused sent obscene photographs and messages on her daughter's phone on October 5, said Manoj Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, Ujhani.

    He said the accused will be arrested soon.

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 13:23 [IST]
    X