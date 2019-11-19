  • search
    UP: Murder case undertrial stops over at hotel with cops to meet lover, caught

    By PTI
    Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 19: A murder accused was caught with his lover in a hotel room here and three constables, who were escorting him for a court hearing, were found enjoying a meal in the adjoining room during a police raid on Monday, officials said.

    Kameshwar Singh had been brought from Hardoi Jail to Deoria district for a hearing in the chief judicial magistrate's court. He and the constables had come here to catch a train, they said.

    The family members of Singh's lover, who are opposed to the relationship between the two, informed the police on Monday that he had checked into a hotel at Station Road, said senior superintendent of police, Gorakhpur, Sunil Kumar Gupta on Tuesday.

    A raid was carried out at the hotel and Singh was found in a room with his lover. The constables who were escorting him were found having food in the adjacent room, he said.

    A report in this connection has been sent to Hardoi police, while Singh and the constables have been sent back to the district, Gupta said. According to police, Singh hails from Deoria's Patharhat village. He is facing trial for allegedly murdering a man in his village in 2010.

