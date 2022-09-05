YouTube
    UP: Many feared trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow; Rescue ops underway | WATCH

    Lucknow, Sep 05: A massive fire broke out this morning at the Levana hotel in Lucknow's Hazratganj. Several people, including employees and guests, received burns, even as fire tenders were trying to douse the flames. However, n casualties has been reported as of now.

    According to initial reports, a large number of guests and employees are trapped inside Lucknow's Hotel Levana, where the fire started.

    UP: Many feared trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow; Rescue ops underway | WATCH

    Rajnath Singh, the defence minister and BJP MP from Lucknow, tweeted that he has assessed the situation in consultation with the regional leadership. A relief and rescue effort is under progress. His office maintains constant communication with the local administration.

    Attempts are being made to evacuate occupants from the hotel room. Until now, the police have rescued at least 13 people who were trapped inside.

    To free those who are stuck inside, emergency response workers are using iron rods to shatter hotel windows.

    Speaking about the evacuation process, DG Fire said, "Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills, 2 people have been rescued," ANI reported.

    The hotel has a narrow approach road which is causing problem in relief and rescue operations. It is not yet known how the fire started.

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 11:22 [IST]
    X