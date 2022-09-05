UP man posts wife’s obscene pics on FB to get more followers

UP to form SCR on lines of Delhi-NCR: Yogi Adityanath

Declared dead by govt records, a UP man struggles to prove he is alive

UP: Many feared trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow; Rescue ops underway | WATCH

Lucknow

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Sep 05: A massive fire broke out this morning at the Levana hotel in Lucknow's Hazratganj. Several people, including employees and guests, received burns, even as fire tenders were trying to douse the flames. However, n casualties has been reported as of now.

According to initial reports, a large number of guests and employees are trapped inside Lucknow's Hotel Levana, where the fire started.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rescue and relief operations underway at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow where a fire broke out this morning.



No casualties have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/kSopMRp1fg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister and BJP MP from Lucknow, tweeted that he has assessed the situation in consultation with the regional leadership. A relief and rescue effort is under progress. His office maintains constant communication with the local administration.

लखनऊ के एक होटल में आग लगने की दुखद घटना की मुझे जानकारी प्राप्त हुई। स्थानीय प्रशासन से मैंने स्थिति की जानकारी ली है।



राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। मेरा कार्यालय लगातार स्थानीय प्रशासन के सम्पर्क में है। मैं घटना में घायल लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2022

Attempts are being made to evacuate occupants from the hotel room. Until now, the police have rescued at least 13 people who were trapped inside.

Battling cancer, Lucknow girl scores 97.75 in class 12

To free those who are stuck inside, emergency response workers are using iron rods to shatter hotel windows.

Speaking about the evacuation process, DG Fire said, "Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills, 2 people have been rescued," ANI reported.

The hotel has a narrow approach road which is causing problem in relief and rescue operations. It is not yet known how the fire started.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 11:22 [IST]