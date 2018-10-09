India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
UP: Man rapes live-in partner's minor daughter

By PTI
    Ghaziabad, Oct 9: A man was arrested here for allegedly raping the 10-year-old daughter of a woman he has been in a live-in relationship with, police said on Tuesday.

    The incident took place on Monday night when the minor's mother, a domestic help, had gone out for work, leaving the girl alone, they said.

    Representational Image
    According to SP (City) Shlok Kumar, the accused, Pooran, is a tent house employee and reached home in an inebriated state after which he raped the girl.

    When her mother returned home, the girl narrated her ordeal. A complaint was lodged on the basis of which the Vijay Nagar police arrested the accused. The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

    The victim's mother has been living with the accused after the death of her husband, they said. A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP added.

    PTI

