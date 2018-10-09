UP: Man rapes live-in partner's minor daughter

Ghaziabad, Oct 9: A man was arrested here for allegedly raping the 10-year-old daughter of a woman he has been in a live-in relationship with, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the minor's mother, a domestic help, had gone out for work, leaving the girl alone, they said.

According to SP (City) Shlok Kumar, the accused, Pooran, is a tent house employee and reached home in an inebriated state after which he raped the girl.

When her mother returned home, the girl narrated her ordeal. A complaint was lodged on the basis of which the Vijay Nagar police arrested the accused. The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

[Jammu: Rape accused arrested after year-long hunt]

The victim's mother has been living with the accused after the death of her husband, they said. A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP added.

PTI