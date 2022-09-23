YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP: Man, along with wife and 2 sons, sentenced to death for killing daughter and her partner

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Badaun, Sep 23: Four members of a family were sentenced to death by a local court here in connection with a 2017 murder case of a young couple.

    District Judge Pankaj Agrawal on Thursday sentenced Kishanpal, his wife Jaldhara and their sons -- Vijaypal and Ramveer -- to death, prosecution counsel Anil Kumar Singh said.

    UP: Man, along with wife and 2 sons, sentenced to death for killing daughter and her partner
    Four members of a family were sentenced to death by a local court here in connection with a 2017 murder case of a young couple

    On May 14, 2017, Pappu Singh, a resident of Uraina village, had lodged a case against the four for killing his son Govind (24) and Kishanpal's daughter Asha (22) with an axe over their love affair, he said.

    It was alleged that before the murder, Govind and Asha were called back to the village from Delhi on the pretext of marriage and Kishanpal hit Govind on his head with an axe from behind, killing him.

    9, including three minors killed after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow9, including three minors killed after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow

    The four convicts also attacked Asha and killed her when she tried to save Govind.

    The couple had earlier left for Delhi and had started living there after being forbidden by their families to meet each other, Anil said.

    The neighbours had seen the family members taking the bodies for disposal and had informed the police after which Kishanpal was arrested on the same day followed by the arrest of the other family members two days later.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    death sentence murder uttar pradesh crime news

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 13:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X