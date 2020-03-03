UP Constable Final Result declared

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Mar 03: The UP Constable Final Result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been declared for 49,568 posts. Since the results have been declared in the PDF format no login would be required. Applications had been invited in 2018 for 49,568 posts.

The candidates were called for document verification and a physical examination in November 2019. Around 1.23 lakh cleared the written exam and were called for inspection of their academic records apart from undergoing a PST. The results are available on uppbpb.gov.in.