UP Board Result 2019 to be declared by April 27

Lucknow, Apr 24: The UP Board Result 2019 will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results for both the Class 10 and 12 examination will be declared April 27, latest reports suggest. However there is confirmation that both the results would be declared on the same day.

The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019. All the students who had taken the examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

How to Check the UP Board Result 2019:

Go to upresults.nic.in examresults.net

Click on the 'result' link

Login with your credentials

Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed

Download

Take a print-out

