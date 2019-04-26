UP Board Result 2019: 10th 12th result to be declared tomorrow at this time

Lucknow

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, Apr 26: The UP Board Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results for both the Class 10 and 12 examination will be declared on April 27. The results of both the Class 10 and 12 results will be be declared on the same day. The results will be declared at 12.30 pm.

The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019. All the students who had taken the examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

How to Check the UP Board Result 2019:

Go to upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net

or at Click on the 'result' link

Login with your credentials

Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed

Download

Take a print-out

Lucknow Fact Check STRIKE RATE BJP 58% INC 42% BJP won 7 times and INC won 5 times since 1957 elections + More Details