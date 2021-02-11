YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Board Exam Time Table 2021 released: Direct link to download

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 11: The UP Board Exam Time Table 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    UP Board Exam Time Table 2021 released: Direct link to download

    The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Mahdyamik Shiksha Parishad for the exams scheduled to begin on April 24. The date sheet says that the exams would begin from April 24 2021. The exam will be held iii two shifts to maintain COVID-19 social distancing norms.

    The first would be held from 8 am to 11.15 am and the second shift would be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The final paper for the UP High School Board Exam will be held on May 10 2021, while for the intermediate board exam the final paper would be held on May 12 2021.

    Direct link to download UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021:

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X