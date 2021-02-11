UP Board Exam Time Table 2021 released: Direct link to download

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Feb 11: The UP Board Exam Time Table 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Mahdyamik Shiksha Parishad for the exams scheduled to begin on April 24. The date sheet says that the exams would begin from April 24 2021. The exam will be held iii two shifts to maintain COVID-19 social distancing norms.

The first would be held from 8 am to 11.15 am and the second shift would be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The final paper for the UP High School Board Exam will be held on May 10 2021, while for the intermediate board exam the final paper would be held on May 12 2021.

Direct link to download UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: