UP Board Exam 2020 result to be declared in April

    Lucknow, Feb 19: The UP Board Exam 2020 result date has been confirmed. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The board exams began today and would end on March 3 2020.

    The exams would get over in 12 working days and the intermediate exam in 15 days. This is a new record and in 2019 it took 14 days. This would not only cut down expenses, but also ensure the early declaration of the result. The UP board results would be declared on April 24, which is ahead of many other boards.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
