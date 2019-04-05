  • search
    UP BEd admit card 2019 release date, check details

    Lucknow, Apr 05: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will release the UP BEd Admit Card 2019 soon.

    Earlier the UP BEd exam was scheduled for 11 April 2019 but now the examination date has been revised and B. Ed exam will be conducted on 15 April 2019.

    The admit card will be available for the applicants on the official website of the university. According to reports, the UP BEd admit card 2019 will be available from 9 April 2019. A direct link to download the admit card of the aforementioned exam is mentioned at the last of this article.

    Candidates need to be in touch with portal for getting information regarding BEd Entrance examination Admit Card .

    How to Download UP BEd admit card 2019:

    • Candidates visit the official website http://upbed2019.in/
    • After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their UP B.Ed Exam Dates & Admit Card.
    • Candidates need to provide their following details-:
    • Registration No. /Roll No.
    • DOB/Password
    • Verification Code(if specified)
    • After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their UP B.Ed Exam Dates & Admit Card.
    • Candidates can also download their UP B.Ed Exam Dates & Admit Card from official site of the UP B.Ed.

    UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) is a state level entrance exam. The test is for a duration of 3 hours.

    Candidates appearing UP B.Ed 2019 exam needs to attempt both, Paper 1 and 2 of 300 marks each, having questions from General Knowledge, Hindi / English (any one), General Aptitude Test and Professional Subject (Art/Science/Commerce/Agriculture). The exam is conducted to offer admission in B.Ed courses at its 16 member colleges.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
