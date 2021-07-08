UP B.Ed JEE Exam to be held on July 30

Lucknow, July 08: The UP B.Ed JEE Exam will be held at the end of this month. More details are available on the official website.

The exam will be held on July 30 2021 in two sessions in 75 districts, the Lucknow university said. The exam was earlier supposed to be held in May 2021 and was postponed in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

UP JEE B.Ed examination dates announced. परीक्षा 30 जुलाई, 2021 को प्रदेश के 75 ज़िलों के विभिन्न केंद्रों में दो पालियों में संपन्न की जायेंगी। सभी को सफल परीक्षा परिणाम की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/zSGuYfQfee — University of Lucknow (@lkouniv) July 8, 2021

A total of 5,91,305 candidates are expected to take the exams. UP JEE B.Ed examination dates announced. The examination will be conducted on July 30, 2021 in two shifts at different centers in 75 districts of the state. Wishing everyone a very successful exam result, the Lucknow university said in a tweet. To download the admit card visit https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/article/en/bed-2021.

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 14:35 [IST]