    UP B.Ed JEE Exam to be held on July 30

    Lucknow, July 08: The UP B.Ed JEE Exam will be held at the end of this month. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam will be held on July 30 2021 in two sessions in 75 districts, the Lucknow university said. The exam was earlier supposed to be held in May 2021 and was postponed in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

    A total of 5,91,305 candidates are expected to take the exams. UP JEE B.Ed examination dates announced. The examination will be conducted on July 30, 2021 in two shifts at different centers in 75 districts of the state. Wishing everyone a very successful exam result, the Lucknow university said in a tweet. To download the admit card visit https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/article/en/bed-2021.

    Thursday, July 8, 2021, 14:35 [IST]
    X