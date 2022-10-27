Man booked for rape of 12-year-old after video of injured girl surfaces on internet

UP: 5, including a child, killed and 5 seriously hurt as car hits electric pole

Lucknow

Prayagraj, Oct 27: In an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, five people reportedly lost their lives when the car in which they were travelling collided with an electric pole on the Varanasi highway near Handia.

According to the India Today report, out of the five dead, four were women and one was a child. In the accident, five people sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims were going to Vindhyachal temple by their car.

The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem in the presence of police officers. Handia Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer (CO) and Station House Officer (SHO) immediately reached the spot.

According to Additional SP Gangapar, "5 dead & 5 injured after their car heading towards Vindhyachal collided with electric pole on highway near Handia. Injured sent to hospital & post-mortem of dead being done. Police & admn extending all kinds of help to affected families," ANI quoted him as saying.

Prayagraj, UP| 5 dead & 5 injured after their car heading towards Vindhyachal collided with electric pole on highway near Handia. Injured sent to hospital & post-mortem of dead being done. Police & admn extending all kinds of help to affected families: A Agrawal, Addl SP Gangapar pic.twitter.com/WM7izDtEk9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2022

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration officials for their proper treatment by taking the injured to the hospital immediately.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 14:18 [IST]