YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Undertrial inmate flees from hospital in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sonbhadra, Aug 24: An undertrial prisoner escaped from the district hospital where he was brought for treatment, police said on Tuesday.

    Lallu Kewat, a resident of Chopan police station area, was lodged in the district jail since April 10, 2020 in connection with a murder case, said Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar.

    Undertrial inmate flees from hospital in UP

    On Tuesday, four constables brought him to the district hospital for treatment.

    As one of the constables went somewhere after making Lallu sit near the pathology, he escaped.

    Prison warden in US charged for sexual abuse of womenPrison warden in US charged for sexual abuse of women

    Following which, the constables searched him but he could not be found, Kumar said.

    The matter is being probed and action will be taken against the constable for the laxity, he said and added that the undertrial Lallu will be arrested soon.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    prisoner escaped hospital treatment police uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X