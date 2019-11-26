  • search
    Two men tied to pole, assaulted over extramarital affair in Agra; 3 arrested

    By PTI
    Agra (UP), Nov 26: Two men were tied to a street pole, assaulted and the head of one of them tonsured by three people allegedly over an extramarital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, officials said on Tuesday.

    Police have arrested the three accused after the incident took place in Dhanauli area under Malpura police station limits on Monday, they said.

    The victims -- Anil Kumar and Aman -- had arrived in Dhanauli from Delhi after they were called for a visit by Indrajeet, a local resident, the officials said. “Indrajeet suspected that Anil had an illicit relationship with his wife and had called him to his house," Superintendent of Police, Agra West, Ravi Kumar said.

    After the two men reached Indrajeet's house, he accused Anil of having "wrong intentions" towards his wife, the SP said.

    “Then with the help of his father Gangaram and brother Shyam, Indrajeet got the two men tied to a pole on a street, assaulted them and tonsured the head of Anil,” Kumar said.

    When alerted about the incident, the police reached the spot and rescued Anil and Aman and arrested Indrajeet, his father and brother, he said.

    The officer said an FIR has been registered at Malpura police station under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

