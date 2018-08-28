  • search

School bus driver shot at by unidentified assailants in UP

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 28: Unindentified motorcycle borne assailants opened fire at a school bus driver in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said today. The school bus had 34 children on board while the incident occured.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    The incident took place yesterday near Jatbhaneda village. The bus was carrying the children from Maharaja Surajmal Public School to their homes, Additional Superintendent of Police Shalok Kumar said. The driver was admitted to a local hospital in serious condition, he said.

    The bus was stopped by four persons on two motorcycles and when the driver got down, they shot at him, the officer said. Police are trying to identify the assailants. The cause behind the attack is not known, Kumar said.

