Rain-related incidents claim two lives in UP

Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 10: One person each died in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Pratapgarh when the wall of their thatched houses collapsed following heavy rainfall, which has so far hit life in over a dozen districts of the state.

According to a report by the relief commissioner's office, at present more than 650 villages in 16 districts are affected by floods, impacting lives of around 5.8 lakh people.

Amethi's Jamo police station SHO Akhilesh Gupta on Monday said the wall of Ram Sanjeevan's (37) house collapsed late on Sunday night, leading to his death.

He added that since Ram Sanjeevan's house is located on the village outskirts, people came to know about it late. The dead was staying alone in his house.

In Pratapgarh district, Dilip Singh (30) of Rehua Lalganj village died early on Monday morning. His cousin was seriously injured in the incident, Udaipur police station SHO Ranvijay Singh said.

He said both were taken to a government hospital in Sangipur, where Dilip succumbed to his injuries.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, heavy and continuous rainfall and high-intensity winds damaged crops of mustard, "urad" and "bajra" in Budaun.

A newly-constructed boundary wall of a bus stand was also damaged.

Budaun District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said teams have been deployed to provide relief to people. She added that teams are surveying the crop damage and farmers will be given appropriate compensation soon.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to speed up the relief work in the districts affected by unseasonal rainfall in the state.

Adityanath has also directed officials to remain in the field to oversee the relief work in the affected districts and conduct inspections in the waterlogged areas, an official spokesperson said here.

The chief minister also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas, take them to safe places and make proper arrangements for their stay and food.

Unseasonal rains have lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh, causing floods and waterlogging.

