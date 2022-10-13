UP minister’s son allegedly rams car into restaurant for not being served food

UP minister's nephew tries to hit restaurant staff with car for refusing to serve food

New India is proud of its culture, heritage, and tradition, says UP CM Yogi

Lucknow

oi-Nitesh Jha

Ayodhya, Oct 13: Speaking after unveiling the 'Statue of Dignity' of Hindu philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that new India takes pride in its sages, culture, traditions, and heritage.

The CM cited Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Dham, Ujjain Corridor's inauguration on Tuesday and Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said these developments is keeping the country's ancient identity and traditions alive.

Yogi also said, "Our Vedas, Upanishads, and sacred teachings of Indian sages provide a new vision and inspire us towards public welfare," reported the news agency ANI.

The CM added that after 120 years, the statue of Swami Ramanujacharya (statue of dignity) was unveiled on the holy land of Lord Shri Rama.

"India is the land of infinite knowledge and wisdom taking forward the tradition of 'Vedas'. Ramanujacharya Ji's sacred teachings showed us the 'dvait marg' to avoid invaders," ANI quoted as the CM as saying.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath depicted as Lord Ram in a temple built in Ayodhya

The chief minister also urged the people to follow the traditions of Sanatan Dharm and contribute towards the welfare of all and nation-building.

Yogi also underlined that in every era, great souls, thinkers, philosophers, social reformers have been descending on our land to give direction to the country and society while their teachings have inspired generations.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 14:45 [IST]