Minor girl raped for 11 months in UP

    Ballia, Aug 22: A minor girl was allegedly raped for 11 months on the promise of marriage in a village under Sukhpura police station here, police said today.

    Representational Image

    The accused, identified as Avinish Singh (24), was arrested today based on the complaint lodged by the 15-year-old victim's mother, the police said.

    Avinish and the victim live in the same neighbourhood. The girl was raped for 11 months with the promise of marriage, police said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 13:28 [IST]
