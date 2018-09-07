  • search

Minor forced to take back rape complaint in UP

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Muzaffarnagar, Sept 7: A 16-year-old girl has alleged her family was being pressured to withdraw an attempt-to-rape case against a man who has been jailed in the matter, police said on Friday (Sep 7).

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    Superintendent of Police (city) Omvir Singh said the girl approached the police on Thursday with her complaint. According to her complaint, the man, in her early 20s, had attempted to rape her on August 9 in Charthawal police station area in the district. She filed a police complaint against the man and he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to jail the same day, Singh said.

    In her complaint on Thursday, she has alleged that she was being pressured into withdrawing the case, the SP said. He said the matter was being probed.

    For more Lucknow news Click Here.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh rape up politician uttar pradesh police

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue