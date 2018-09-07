Minor forced to take back rape complaint in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Sept 7: A 16-year-old girl has alleged her family was being pressured to withdraw an attempt-to-rape case against a man who has been jailed in the matter, police said on Friday (Sep 7).

Superintendent of Police (city) Omvir Singh said the girl approached the police on Thursday with her complaint. According to her complaint, the man, in her early 20s, had attempted to rape her on August 9 in Charthawal police station area in the district. She filed a police complaint against the man and he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to jail the same day, Singh said.

In her complaint on Thursday, she has alleged that she was being pressured into withdrawing the case, the SP said. He said the matter was being probed.

For more Lucknow news Click Here.

PTI