Man desperate for a son throws toddler daughter off the terrace

By PTI
    Bareilly, Sep 14: A man, desperate for a son, allegedly threw his 18-month daughter from the terrace of his home in an Uttar Pradesh village after his wife gave birth to another girl, police said.

    The toddler, Kavya, was seriously injured after the incident in Pardhauli village, under CB Ganj police station area and has been admitted to hospital. Her father Arvind Gangwar, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested, officials said.

    Representational photo
    Villagers said that there was tension in the house since Arvind's wife gave birth to their second daughter five days ago. On Thursday (Sep 13), an inebriated Arvind took his daughter to the terrace and threw her down. SP (City) Abhimanyu Singh said the police inspector in-charge of the area filed an attempt to murder case after the family did not turn up for it.

    PTI

