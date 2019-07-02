Link to download UP 2020 Board Exam date sheet

Lucknow

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, July 02: The UP 2020 Board Exam date sheet has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The date sheet 2020 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The class 10 exam will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 3. The Class 12 exam will begin on February 19 and conclude on March 6 2020.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first will start at 8 am and end at 11.15 am, while the second shift is between 2 pm and 5.15 pm.

UP Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/time_table_2020_20190701_0001.pdf