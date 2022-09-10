Keep youself updated with latestLucknow News
In UP's Ballia, man booked for raping Class 2 student
Lucknow
Ballia (UP), Sep 10: A 25-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the Nagra area here, police said on Saturday.
The accused lured the girl when she was playing outside, took her to his house on a motorcycle and raped her, they said, adding the incident took place on September 5.
A case has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl's father, police said, adding he initially felt hesitant to report the matter to the police.
Efforts are on to arrest the accused, they said. The victim is a Class 2 student, police said.
