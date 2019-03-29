How to check Allahabad HC UPHJS Final result 2018

Lucknow, Mar 29: The Allahabad HC UPHJS Final result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The UP Higher Judicial Service Direct recruitment exam was conducted on December 7, 8 and 9 2018. Following the written exam those candidates who qualified were called for the interview, which was held on March 11 and 12 2019.

Totally 23 candidates qualified for the exam. The results are available on allahabadhighcourt.in.

How to check Allahabad HC UPHJS Final Result 2018:

Go to allahabadhighcourt.in

Click on the recruitment link

A new page will open

Check the results

Download results

Take a printout