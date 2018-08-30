Dalit woman shot down by unidentified killers

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 30: A 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gunned down today by unidentified miscreants when she was working in a field here, police said.

The incident occurred in Budina Khurd village under Charthawal Police Station limits, they said. The Dalit woman was working in a field when some miscreants allegedly killed her, Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said. Police have started a search operation, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

PTI