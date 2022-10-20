Couple killed as their bike hit by speeding vehicle on Delhi-Dehradun highway

Second accused identified as Imran arrested in Lucknow rape case

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 20: A couple died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened near Bhagela overbridge on Wednesday, they said.

Daya Prakash (70) and his wife Kusumlata (65) were on their way to Roorkee from Meerut, Station House Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

The vehicle driver fled from the spot, he said, adding efforts were on to trace him.

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 11:55 [IST]